Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM) Shares Up 1.7%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) (LON:AFM)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 239 ($3.12). 38,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 390,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($3.07).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 228.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £254.59 million and a P/E ratio of 45.96.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Euan Fraser sold 924,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total value of £2,127,378.10 ($2,779,433.11).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) Company Profile (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (AFM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.