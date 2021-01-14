Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) (CVE:AFM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.00. Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 901,867 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71.

Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) Company Profile (CVE:AFM)

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its flagship project is the Mpama North Tin Project. The company has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270km2 in the North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.