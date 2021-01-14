Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $16.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.57.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. 17,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,566. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 958,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,169,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2,661.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,930 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 318,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

