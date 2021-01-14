Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) received a €47.00 ($55.29) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.75 ($59.71).

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) stock opened at €46.80 ($55.06) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50 day moving average is €45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.73.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

