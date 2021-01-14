AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$24.00

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.71.

TSE:ALA opened at C$19.48 on Wednesday. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.67%.

About AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

