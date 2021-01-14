Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.37

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $61.94, with a volume of 606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $59,643.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $3,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,594 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,099. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the software’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,492 shares of the software’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

