Altice USA (ATUS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS):

1/7/2021 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2020 – Altice USA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/28/2020 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

12/16/2020 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Altice USA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

11/24/2020 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/24/2020 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $41.00 to $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.68 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Altice USA Inc alerts:

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Altice USA by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.