Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. BidaskClub cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

MO opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

