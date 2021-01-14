Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,545,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. BidaskClub lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

