Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3,277.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, coronavirus-led spike in online orders continues to be a major tailwind. Also, solid growth in its online stores sales remains a positive. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is another positive. Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Further, improving Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain risks for the company’s margin expansion in the near term. Also, rising cloud competition poses risk.”

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $3,903.00 target price (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,645.47.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $7.89 on Wednesday, hitting $3,158.00. The stock had a trading volume of 65,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,956. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,186.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3,160.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,675,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,712 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.