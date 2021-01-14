Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 64,889 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 64,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $3,779,784.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,708,612.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $59.04 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 263.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

