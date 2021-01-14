American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.