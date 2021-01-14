American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $60,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $1,071,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 88.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 472,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,243,000 after purchasing an additional 222,581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.75. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

