Americana Partners LLC Acquires 36 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $3,129,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK traded down $36.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $743.50. 1,641,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,578. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $714.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

