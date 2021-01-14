Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,330. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

