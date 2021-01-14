Americana Partners LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.84.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock valued at $21,990,509. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $13.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $528.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,044,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. The firm has a market cap of $326.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

