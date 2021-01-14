Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 629.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 18,403 shares during the period.

BSV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.77. 3,590,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,791. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

