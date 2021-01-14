Americana Partners LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,093 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $692,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,612,000.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $69.92. 5,827,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,106,842. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

