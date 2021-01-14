Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMPH. Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

AMPH opened at $19.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $921.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.50 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

