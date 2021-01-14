Ampleforth Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.31 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a market cap of $196.55 million and $21.31 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth's total supply is 354,162,375 coins and its circulating supply is 207,887,904 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

