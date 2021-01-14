Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director James Champy Sells 1,562 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.34. 29,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $161.78.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
