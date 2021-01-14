Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director James Champy Sells 1,562 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.34. 29,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,415. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $161.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 106,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after acquiring an additional 517,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

