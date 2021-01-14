Analysts Anticipate AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AstroNova.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

ALOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 million, a PE ratio of -81.08, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AstroNova by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 362,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 78,638 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AstroNova by 550.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in AstroNova by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

