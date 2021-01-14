Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). GreenPower Motor posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,051 shares in the company, valued at $13,830,740.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $633.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.