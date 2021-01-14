Analysts Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.55 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $15.89 on Thursday. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 613,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $7,831,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 23,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $376,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 862,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,443,902. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in International Money Express by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in International Money Express by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Money Express by 6,015.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.