Analysts Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). Veru reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERU. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

VERU stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

