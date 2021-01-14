Analysts Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to report ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). AVROBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20).

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVRO shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

AVRO stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $522.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AVROBIO in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

