Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,703,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,190,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 108,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

