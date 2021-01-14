Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 232,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $20.15.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

