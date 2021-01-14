Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on KBH shares. Zelman & Associates cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

