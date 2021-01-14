Analysts Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LULU. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $352.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 13.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,113,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,656,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

