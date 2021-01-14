Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Altice USA (ATUS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS):

1/7/2021 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/31/2020 – Altice USA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/28/2020 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

12/16/2020 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2020 – Altice USA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

11/24/2020 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/24/2020 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $41.00 to $46.00.

Shares of ATUS opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 195.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 231.8% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,034,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,547,000 after purchasing an additional 584,670 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after purchasing an additional 199,252 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 64.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,385,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,760,000 after purchasing an additional 930,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

