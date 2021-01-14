Analysts Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT at $9.75

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,254. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.