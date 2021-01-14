Analysts Set Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Price Target at $71.07

Shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice cut Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James cut Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.70 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

NYSE:CXO traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $68.60. 2,803,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 294.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

