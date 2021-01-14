Analysts Set Expectations for Atmos Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

ATO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.69.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

