Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target at $63.80

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 91,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.31. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

In other TTEC news, EVP Judi Hand sold 25,051 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,213.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,307. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

