Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NFI Group (NFYEF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS: NFYEF) recently:

1/13/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – NFI Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/12/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $23.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – NFI Group was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/4/2021 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – NFI Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NFYEF stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $25.56.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.