Analyzing Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) & Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA)

Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTCMKTS:WNMLA) and Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Fidus Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment $77.11 million 4.29 $48.47 million $1.44 9.40

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

Winmill & Co. Incorporated has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Winmill & Co. Incorporated shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Fidus Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmill & Co. Incorporated N/A N/A N/A Fidus Investment 26.80% 9.15% 4.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Winmill & Co. Incorporated and Fidus Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmill & Co. Incorporated 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidus Investment 0 1 4 0 2.80

Fidus Investment has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.47%. Given Fidus Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fidus Investment is more favorable than Winmill & Co. Incorporated.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Winmill & Co. Incorporated on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmill & Co. Incorporated

Winmill & Co. Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management and distribution of mutual funds. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

