Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $87.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $66.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anaplan’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

PLAN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Anaplan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.04.

Anaplan stock opened at $71.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.93 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $76.37.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,282,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,748,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,314 shares of company stock valued at $24,761,775. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $234,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 80.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

