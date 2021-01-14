Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 68790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) from C$42.50 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 46.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) (TSE:AND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$75.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (AND.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

