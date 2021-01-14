Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGLOY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. 107,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,121. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.02. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

