Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.38

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.38 and traded as high as $40.39. Anika Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 135,100 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $568.32 million, a P/E ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

