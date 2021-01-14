Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Sells $284,200.00 in Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. 1,277,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $696.69 million, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Antares Pharma by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
