Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Sells $284,200.00 in Stock

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATRS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. 1,277,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,139. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $696.69 million, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRS. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Antares Pharma by 445.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

