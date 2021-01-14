Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Argus

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective raised by Argus from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $347.00.

NYSE ANTM traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,213. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 127.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

