Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Apache by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Apache by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Apache by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in Apache by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 120,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. Truist lowered their price objective on Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

