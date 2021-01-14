Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.63. 397,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,997,481. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apache by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,543,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after acquiring an additional 35,356 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Apache by 1,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Apache by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Apache by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,902,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after acquiring an additional 175,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

