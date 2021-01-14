Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.16

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.16 and traded as high as $3.65. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 10,401 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 153,970 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 76.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 919,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

