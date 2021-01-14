Apollo Global Management, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 61,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 170,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

