AppCoins (APPC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $414,992.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. AppCoins has a market cap of $8.26 million and $414,992.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

AppCoins

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a token. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,640,092 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,640,091 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

