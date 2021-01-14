Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 18,131 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.12. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

