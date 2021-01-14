Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,921 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,866 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $69,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after buying an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 694.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $89,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,646 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $8.24 on Thursday, hitting $106.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,019. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

